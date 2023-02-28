Round two goes to butterfly

After losing a lawsuit she had filed against government last year, disgraced former spy, Welheminah Butterfly Maswabi last week won round two of the long legal battle with her former employers when Court of Appeal ordered a re-trial of her P30 million defamation lawsuit.

In her court papers, Maswabi had cited corruption investigator–Jako Hubona and five State organs, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services, Botswana Police and Attorney General as first to sixth Respondents respectively in a civil...