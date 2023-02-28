Round two goes to butterfly

You May Also Like
News
Nigerians and attorneys probed in shady real estate deals accusations Law enforcement officers comprising of Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), Botswana Unified...
News
Inside the dark, dangerous world of Methcathinone Methcathinone, a potent drug known in the streets as Cat, is one of the country’s fastest growing...
News
Beware, he is dangerous- police Convicted arsonist and suspected hitman in the infamous 2015 Oodi murder, Zwichanaka Dabie has escaped from South African Police...
Business
The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambling Authority Botswana, Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe is currently in the United Kingdom, attending the International Casinos Exhibition...
Business
Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...
Entertainment
THE PHILANTHROPIST WITH LOVE FOR HEAD Shaya has been looking up to one socialite with his philanthropist duties. The socialite who never misses any...
News
Members of the public got a glimpse of the country’s history on Tuesday when the Government and Balete clashed at the Court of Appeal...
News
Wehlemina “Butterfly” Maswabi’s infamous October 2019 arrest on ‘financing terrorism’ charges reached the country’s apex court this week, this time in a reversal of...