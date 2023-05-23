Marvellous Marcus

Victory in Angola for rising tennis star Up against international players older and more experienced than him, Marcus Semane showed the heart of a champion in Angola to triumph at the recent U/14 ITF/CAF Tennis Championships. The 12-year-old overcame home favourite Jolino Simao in a tense final, needing a third set tie-break to beat the […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Botswana Junior Team Coach Dimpho Legoreng, Jolino Simao, Marcus Semane, U/14 ITF/CAF Tennis Championships, Voice on Sports
Click to comment