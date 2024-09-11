Man caught having sex with a dog

In a disturbing incident, a woman last Saturday morning, found her mentally disturbed neighbour having unnatural sex with a dog at Tshwaragano ward, Struizendam in Kgalagadi district.

The 45-year-old woman witnessed the lurid incident when she visited her neighbour only to find the suspect in the middle of the act, having inserted his manhood inside the dog’s vagina at the fireplace.

Bokspits Police Station Commander, Superintendent Berman July, confirmed incident further noting that the 25-year-old man was a psychiatric patient. “He was taken to Tsabong Primary Hospital where a psychiatric nurse confirmed that he is their patient. He was given medication and later discharged,” explained Superintendent July.

According to the police, the dog did not harm the suspect, and authorities are seeking assistance from the Veterinary Department regarding the matter.