Man beats up another over baby-mama

A Maun Customary Court has heard of how a jealous man severely beat up another man after he found him sitting in a car with his ex-girlfriend and mother to his two kids.

The 39-year-old Zimbabwean man, Gilbert Gwangwava, escaped a two months jail sentence after the court gave him a suspended sentence for beating up his fellow country man, Luckson Hlatyhwayo (46), over his baby mama, Taboka Chimbise (29).

He was however fined P3 950 for damages he caused to Hlatshwayo's car and a missing mobile phone.

"I will pay. I have no intention to appeal," a relieved Gwangwava told The Voice outs...