Local gospel artist nominated at Ingoma awards in SA

An international award winning local Gospel artist and Promoter, Gaone Selebo, 44, has been nominated for Best Gospel Promoter at 2024 Ingoma Independent National Gospel Music Awards, which will take place on August 31st in Polokwane, South African.

Ingoma awards are awards formed to empower and elevate emerging gospel musicians, by providing platforms for exposure, mentorship, and celebration, helping artists build sustainable careers and share their talents with the world.

Selebo was recognised as a promising promoter by the awards for her record label, Lady G Promotions, which focuses on discovering, developing, and exposing talents.

Lady G Promotions currently has 11 musicians signed to the label to help them uncover their potential and get them out there.

Selebo, who is no stranger to international nominations and wins, having won Best Promoter at the Ukhonukamva Music Awards in Cape Town, South Africa last year, says she decided to join the Ingoma Gospel Awards after seeing their advertisement on Facebook, hoping to win the same award again but at a different ceremony.

“I got nominated on the 7th of June, after getting aware of the awards on Facebook and deciding to register under best Promoter and because of my amazing work I got nominated,” she said.

Selebo is asking the public to help her win the award by voting for her, as the award winner is determined by the nominee who receives the most votes.

The SMS costs R 1.50, and individuals can vote as many times as they like using the code 33745 by sending her code, BGPO, to vote for her in the 2024 Ingoma Best Promoter category.

She is up against two South Africans: Nandipha Jezile and Apostle Mokoena.

She reveals how the nomination has opened doors for her as she is now recognised internationally something that will help boost her career.

“This nomination is a very big achievement for me as it shows growth. It has given me exposure as I am now considered the best promoter internationally,” she said.