Legends of the game clash again

A special trip down memory lane awaits football fans at the National Stadium this Saturday, as famous faces from the past return to the pitch to do battle once more.

Following last year’s highly successful debut, ‘Clash of Legends’ is back, with some of the greatest to ever play the game for Botswana and South Africa renewing their rivalry.

Tickets are reportedly selling like fresh fatcakes and another packed-out encounter is expected, as fans gather for a unique opportunity to see the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala, scorer of the opening goal at the 2010 World Cup, in live action.

Just like in the first edition, when the veterans from south of the border triumphed 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, charity is at the heart of the clash.

From the inaugural event, organisers were able to raise P105, 000, with the proceeds split evenly between three former Zebras stars: Jomo Moatlhaping, Malepa ‘Chippa’ Bolelang and Mosimanegape ‘Twizzer’ Ramoshibidu.

This time, in an effort to extend their helping hand beyond football, they have included former 400m runner, Onkabetse Nkobolo in the list of beneficiaries.

The 30-year-old sprinter was involved in a horror car crash back in March 2020 which left him unable to walk, cutting his promising career cruelly short.

Another to benefit from the clash will be former Township Rollers and National Team defender, Oscar Ncenga, 40, who was left wheelchair bound after a road accident in December 2021.

The third beneficiary is former BDF XI left back, Seboloko ‘Naughty’ Khutsafalo, who is also finding life after football tough due to an injury to his spine.

Updating the media this week, Chief Organiser and Zebras legend Skhana ‘Nandos’ Koko, told the press preparations were proceeding well, with his team confident of revenge.

“We had two training matches against Dinaledi Social Club, which we won 7-4 and 5-1. These results demonstrate that we are on the right track and are receiving the outcomes we want from training, which is scoring goals, which is a key factor in helping us win the match,” said the 40-year-old former Mochudi Centre Chiefs winger.

“We have four new players on the team: Vincent Kgaswane, Mogogi Gabonamongwe, and Tebogo Semboa; the other will be announced along with the rest of the squad on Friday. Sox, Dipsy, and Mompati Thuma will return to the squad owing to popular demand; I can guarantee you that it will be a hard and entertaining contest, and Batswana may rest assured that the game will not end in penalties,” Koko chuckled.

In the opposite dugout, retired Bafana Bafana Centre Back, Matthew Booth, revealed his side features seven new faces.

“We also do not want to win the game on penalties like last year; we have new players who have confirmed their participation, and you will see them on the pitch or in the lineup on Saturday. Tshepo Masilela, Katlego Mphela, Tshabalala, and Reneilwe Letsholonyane have returned from the previous squad owing to public demand also,” disclosed the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns star.

The game kicks-off at 3:30pm, following three curtain raisers from Sunday Soccer teams.

Last year’s clash famously came in for criticism from then Zebras Coach, Teenage Mpote, as it clashed with the national team’s AFCON qualifier against Libya in Francistown.

With a free schedule on Saturday, there’s nothing to dampen the feel-good vibes this time around!