Lands Ministry racing against time

Almost 32 117 Plots Left to Reach The 100 000 Target

The Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs is intensifying efforts to fulfill the government’s commitment of allocating 100,000 residential plots before the conclusion of the 2023/24 financial year, addressing the pressing issue of land scarcity faced by many Batswana.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s pledge to expedite land allocation, starting with the allocation of 100,000 plots, comes as a ray of hope for citizens grappling with housing challenges, some of whom have waited for residential plots since as far back as 2006.

“Out of the planned 100,000 allocations, the ministry has already allocated 67,883 plots, with the remaining 32,117 currently undergoing preparations for allocation before the end of the current financial year,” revealed a ministry spokesperson.

Moreover, during this financial year, a total of 73,520 plots have been surveyed nationwide, with 59,475 receiving approvals.

An additional 22,811 plots have been uploaded into the land information system, awaiting conveyancing and subsequent allocation.

The government has allocated P100 million towards the land acquisition program to compensate landowners for plots acquired for re-allocation during the 2024/25 financial year, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the housing needs of its citizens.

Minister of Lands and Water Affairs, Kefentse Mzwinila, provided an update at parliament, stating, “25,813 plots are at different stages of uploading into the system as they are prepared for allocation.”

Furthermore, Mzwinila outlined plans to expand surveying activities to include ploughing fields and boreholes to facilitate Temo Letlotlo and commercial agriculture. “This exercise will start with a pilot phase to identify possible obstacles and corrective measures before rolling it out across the country,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, significant progress has been made in the land servicing program, with the completion of Metsimotlhabe Block 4 – Package 2, opening access to 381 allocated plots.

In Mmopane Block 1, the project, currently at a 58.4 percent completion stage, aims to provide access to a total of 4,000 plots through the construction of primary and secondary roads.

Plans for tertiary roads, sewerage, and water reticulation are set to be considered during NDP 12, demonstrating a holistic approach to addressing infrastructure needs alongside land allocation.