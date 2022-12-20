Teenage talent

Young painter's life-changing meeting

An embarrassingly random meeting with Botswana's apex visual artist, Wilson Ngoni has inspired an aspiring 18-year-old painter to take up his craft a notch higher.

Born and raised in Tsamaya village, 44km north east of Francistown, Mbakanyi Kabelo has always been an artist at heart.

"I started taking visual art in 2020 after I failed my junior certificate," revealed the youngster, adding that while he did not do well in the core subjects, he got an A in Art.

"It’s the only thing I was ever good at, and I always knew I'd pass with flying colou...