News

Kapinga fighting in police and DCEC corner

CONCERNED: Kapinga

Member of Parliament for Okavango constituency, Kenny Kapinga, has questioned the criteria used by the government when doing budget allocation.

When debating, Appropriation (2023/2024) Bill, 2023 (NO. 4 OF 2023) Kapinga said that it is better to close down the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) as it is overlooked over Directorate on Intelligence and Security (DIS). “DCEC which is supposed to be a flag bearer in the fight against corruption gets a P144, 883, 410 from a previous allocation of P133, 611, 840, meaning they got only a P11 million, increase in the budget despite...

