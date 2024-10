On March 3rd, 2022, a terrifying night changed 28-year-old Chipo Sigwele’s life forever. Stabbed and left for dead by Ditiro Ngakane, infamously known as “Jesus” in Mmopane Village, Sigwele survived a brutal attack. Now, after Ngakane’s recent sentencing to ten years in prison, she’s come forward to share her ordeal and how it has transformed […]