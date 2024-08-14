Investors show no interest in passenger train

The passenger train will not be resuming service anytime soon after it was halted in 2020, as investors shun the business that has proven not to be profitable, Minister of Transport and Public Works Eric Molale has revealed.

“At the time of halting this service, the passenger train was experiencing low patronage and therefore rendering the service very unprofitable. It is reported that even before COVID-19 it was difficult to run the passenger train profitably,” Molale said in response to a question in Parliament on Monday.

MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi, had asked Molale to state when the passenger train would resume operations, and whether the coaches are still in good condition.

The Minister said that Botswana railways recently issued a request for Expression of Interest to local and international investors to explore potential partnership or collaborations for sustainable operation, maintenance, and improvement of the passenger train services but few responded.

“The timelines for the resumption of the service will be determined among others, by the readiness of the envisaged partnership, resources availability etc.,” Molale said.

He revealed that out of the 37 coaches, 35 are overdue for general maintenance or overhaul, whilst two have been written off.

“The general maintenance covers all systems and subsystems of the coaches to ensure operations in accordance with safety and maintenance standards,” Molale said.