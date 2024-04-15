I’m not Mswati’s advisor-Khama

Former President dismisses claims linking him to a post in King Mswati’s Gov

Former President Ian Khama has dismissed reports linking him to the position of Special Advisor to King Mswati II of the Kingdom of eSwatini.

Media reports from Southern Africa’s only absolute monarchy stated that Khama, who fled to neighbouring South Africa in November 2021 after a bitter fallout with his hand-picked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi was appointed to Mswati’s Advisory Council.

In a detailed report by one of the publications, Khama has been welcomed to the royal compound and is well taken care of by the Kingdom, and provided security that comprises 10 soldiers and police officers, as well as two Batswana security guards.

The publication further claims that Khama relocated to the Kingdom after an alleged fallout with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he has stayed in self-exile in the town of Stellenbosh since 2021 when he left Botswana.

The former president left the country amid a possibility of pending criminal charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition that he was ordered to hand back to the government.

In an interview with Voice Online this morning, the former President dismissed the media claims, and maintained that he only travel to eSwatini as a visitor.

“It is not true that I have been appointed as a Special Advisor to King Mswati. I believe it is well known that I regularly visit and stay in eSwatini,” was Khama’s brief response to the Voice Online inquiry.

The Khama Foundation Spokesperson Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo also rubbished the claims, stating that it was false that Khama has relocated to the kingdom.

“He only travels there on invitation,” said Mogomotsi.

The Botswana Government Spokesperson Montlenyane Baaitse said she was not aware of the reports linking Khama to a post in King Mswati’s government.

“The the decisions and activities of the eSwatini Kingdom are beyond the control of Botswana Government,” she said before referring inquiries to the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

King Mswati and Khama’s recent bromance has created tension between the two SADC states, igniting a verbal battle between Masisi’s government and the Swati Kingdom.

Mswati’s government did not take kindly to Masisi’s assertions that they’re aiding and accommodating a fugitive, and have accused Botswana of ignoring UN, AU and SADC protocols on engagements between two sovereign states.