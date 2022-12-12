HR Society goes digital

The digital era has seen corporations transcending to online platforms for means of communication.

Of recent, The Human Resources Professionals’ Society has jumped onto this bandwagon, launching a website to advance the future of HR in Botswana.

The HR Society was founded for the purpose of developing Botswana’s Human Resources industry.

Its mandate is to regulate the HR profession in Botswana through registering all HR professionals and to also regulate the consultancies operating in Botswana.

If there is anything the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, it is that going digital offer...