High cost of adultery

By

Published

High cost of adultery
DEMANDING PAYMENT: Tsholofelo Jerminah Matabogo(L),IN BETWEEN:Brito Matabogo(M),ACCUSED OF MARRIAGE WRECKING: Kaone Kgosimotho(R)

Affair with married man costs side chick p24 000 Molepolole Customary Court has ordered a 43-year-old convicted marriage wrecker to pay P24,000 for ruining a nine-year-old younger woman’s marriage. Although the 34-year-old Tsholofelo Jerminah Matabogo, whose marriage was destroyed, had sued her love rival, Kaone Kgosimotho, for P40,000 or 8 cows, the Presiding Chief, Kebonyethebe […]

