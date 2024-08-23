GU Ladies make their mark in Malawi

A month after romping to victory in the DTCB Women’s Championships on home turf, Gaborone United Ladies have continued their fine domestic form on the international stage.

Taking part in the COSAFA Qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League for the first time in their history, the Red Roses are into the semi-finals after topping their four-team Group.

Unbeaten after two draws and a win, including a stirring comeback against their Malawian hosts, Ascent Academy, the local ladies take on Harentals Queens of Zimbabwe on Thursday (August 22nd) for a place in the final.

They only team yet to taste defeat in the competition, GU go into the clash with the Zimbabwean champions full of confidence having stunned Ascent just two days earlier.

2-1 down at half-time and facing elimination, the local ladies turned the tie on its head, Maungo Maponga equalizing just three minutes into the second-half.

Knowing only a win would see them progress, with time running out, the Reds roared again in the 76th minute, Laone Moloi popping up with what proved to be the winner.

Despite a few nervy moments at the end, their defence held firm, sending Ascent spiraling out of the competition and GU ascending to the semis.

Earlier in the tournament, BW’s Best opened up with a 0-0 draw against UD Lichinga of Mozambique, which was followed by a 1-1 stalemate with Young Buffaloes.

The Red Roses trialed in that game too, only for Yaone Modise to peg back the Eswatini champs, finding the back of the net with yet another 76th minute strike!

Bursting with pride in a brief interview with Voice Sport, Team Manager, Owe Mmolawa said making it through to the last four was a significant milestone for the side.

“It highlights the hard work, dedication, and resilience of the players and coaching staff. The victory not only boosts the team’s confidence but also cements our position as strong contenders in the tournament. It’s a testament to our collective effort and commitment to excellence,” he declared happily.

Despite his delight, Mmolawa maintained the ladies’ success did not come as a surprise.

“These are the results we expected. The team has been putting in a lot of effort during training and has shown great determination in previous matches. We were confident in our preparation and knew that if we executed our game plan effectively, we would achieve this victory,” he added.

It’s not all rosy for the Red Roses, however, as Mmolawa revealed one of their top strikers, Tlamelo Pheresi was a doubt for the Queens match after picking up a knock against Ascent.

“We are hopeful that she will recover in time to participate in the semi-finals, but we are taking it one day at a time. Her health is our priority, and we will ensure she is fully fit before making any decisions regarding her participation,” he informed Voice Sport.

If Pheresi doesn’t make it, GU will be banking on their influential number nine, Keitumetse Dithebe to impress once again.

Although she’s only scored once, Dithebe has been one of the tournament’s stand-out players and was named in the Group Stage Best XI team selected by the COSAFA Technical Study Group.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final pits Young Buffaloes against Group A winners, UWC Ladies of South Africa.

All games are played at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi, with the final set for Saturday (August 24th).

Whoever emerges triumphant will make it through to the CAF Champions League; following the magical last month they’ve had, it would be foolish to bet against GU being that side!