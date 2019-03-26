Free at last

GARDNER ACCUSSED OF STEALING FROM DEAD BOSS GRANTED BAIL

Broadhurst Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka this Wednesday granted bail to Zimbabwean Gardner, Bhekizwe Nkomazana accused of stealing P3.9 million from his late boss, Solomon Tlhapane.

Mathaka agreed with the accused’s attorney, Kgosi Ngakayagae that the case had dragged on for almost three years and the maximum sentence he might get is seven years and therefore if he were not to be convicted injustice would have occurred.

In the last mention the state withdrew charges against other accused persons being Letlhogonolo Makgane, Billy Molefe, Motlalepula Molefe, Bhekimpilo Moyo, Jerico Murima, Ketshepile Sharon Lempehu and Pula Joseph.

Nkomazana is facing charges of Obtaining by false pretenses, hindering burial of a dead body, giving false information to a person employed in the public service and official corruption among others.

State Prosecutor, Kerapele Sambere and the Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo argued that Nkomazana was a flight risk with two identities.

“We are uncertain of his identity, which can only be proved by court during trial. On his Zimbabwen passport he is Bhekizwe Nkomazana while on the Botswana passport he is Khaya Bheki Mazibuku. He refused to surrender his Botswana passport. We haven’t recovered the millions he is accused to have stolen and he told me he spent it on alcohol,” said Marapo

Mathaka said he couldn’t allow Nkomzana to be kept in prison when he has relatives who can stay with him to await trial.

He said prosecution has been dragging the case, amending the charge sheet, withdrawing charges against other accused persons and failing to set trial date.

The Regional Magistrate granted Nkomazana P15 000 bail and ordered that he provides two Batswana sureties who will bind themselves with P10 000.

He is also to surrender his travel documents, report to Broadhurst Police everyday and stay within 10km radius of Gaborone.

Case management conference was set for April 26th, 2019 and trial date will be set on that same day.

Other five accused persons, Daniel Gasefiwe, Keothupile Keothupile, Levy Mosweu, Tebogo Edwin Koketso and Othusitse Seoke will also appear for mention on the day.