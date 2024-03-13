Citrus farmers thrilled by export opportunities

Citrus farmers in the Tuli area, long-standing suppliers of oranges locally, are now enthusiastic about the prospect of exporting their produce to larger markets in Europe, China, and the United States of America.

With over 160,000 citrus trees planted in the Tuli farms, the tonnage per harvest is expected to significantly reduce the country’s importation bill, which stood at $23.7 million in 2022.

During a recent tour of the Tuli farms organized by the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), farm owners expressed their excitement over the government’s commitment to investing in citrus farming.

Marie Visser, Manager of African Ranch 5 (AR5), highlighted the benefits of the Selibe Phikwe Citrus project facilitated by BITC and SPEDU. “We stand to greatly benefit from the establishment of the Selibe Phikwe Citrus project,” she said.

The project, inaugurated by President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi in December 2020, covers 1500ha and has planted 810,000 citrus trees.

It is projected to yield 70,000 tonnes annually. AR5, founded in 1997 in Sherwood, has invested P100 million in its operations and employs 150 staff.

Marie Visser, whose family has owned the farm for over 80 years, remains optimistic despite challenges. “We might reduce our potato planting to 60ha next year due to increased industry competition, but we’re not solely reliant on oranges,” she explained.

AR5’s horticulture division includes 240ha of potatoes under overhead irrigation, 16ha of onions under drip irrigation, and 25,000 ha of citrus trees.

Just kilometers away lies Kwadiwa Ranch, owned by Mario van Rooyen, an experienced citrus farmer from South Africa.

With 18,000 trees already planted on 33ha and plans for further expansion, Kwadiwa Ranch is anticipating its first harvest in May. “Together with the Phikwe project, we’re targeting markets in Europe, Asia, and America,” Rooyen stated.

The farm expects a total tonnage of over 300 from the planted hectares, a figure projected to double in the next ploughing season as plants mature.

Rooyen emphasized plans for a vigorous marketing campaign and expansion, with an additional 20ha allowing for over 10,000 more trees to be planted.

Established in 2017 at a cost exceeding P30 million, the Citrus farm currently employs 17 permanent staff, a number expected to double during harvesting.