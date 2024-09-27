Grand Palm resort drops P7.2 million in casino makeover

The Grand Palm Resort, last week upped the ante with a jaw-dropping P7.2million revamp of its casino floor.

The new facelift now features 24 brand-new slot machines, dazzling aesthetics, and a strategic shuffle of the table games, all aimed at turning up the heat for thrill seekers.

A massive P6.4 million is said to have been allocated specifically towards getting those shiny new slots in place, bringing the total number of machines to a mind blowing 167!

The new gadgets are not just a mere addition.

They are cutting edge technology designed to literally keep players on the edge of their seats.

An elated General Manager, keletso Bogatsu, was this week buzzing with excitement, stating “The Grand Palm has always been more than just a destination; it’s a hallmark of luxury, entertainment, and excellence. These upgrades are driven by our desire to ensure that we continue to set the benchmark for the best in gaming and hospitality. Our revamped casino floor is not just about aesthetic improvements. It’s been carefully selected to create an inviting and exhilarating atmosphere for our guests”.

And boy, did they deliver on that promise! Guests at the newly revamped casino can now enjoy a killer lineup of fan favourite games including 88 Fortunes, 5 Treasures, Mo’ Mummy, Queen of the Nile, Coin Collector, Gong Cash, and many more.

Powerhouses, Aristocrat and Aruze have loaded the floor with fresh, exhilarating titles and each game offers a unique experience, ensuring that there is something for everyone, from the casual player to the high roller.

In addition to the new slot machines, the casino’s table games have been relocated to create a more spacious and accessible environment.

This move was made to enhance the overall comfort and enjoyment of guests, making their gaming experience at The Grand Palm more enjoyable than ever before.

Kennedy Ntire, The Grand Palm Gaming Manager, could not contain his excitement: “The evolution of gaming is not just about keeping up with trends- it’s about anticipating them, leading the way, and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this ever-changing industry. At The Grand Palm, we understand that technology is a key driver in advancing our business. It allows us to offer new, exciting opportunities for entertainment while ensuring that our guests have the best possible experience every time they visit”, he said.