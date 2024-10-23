Govt withholds some former MPS gratuities

*This is political sabotage – Motsamai *Some MPs are yet to submit their Tax clearance documents – Moatlhodi

Some former Members of Parliament are yet to receive their gratuities six weeks after the National Assembly was dissolved to pave way for the new administration.

While some former opposition MPs accuse the Government of sabotaging their campaigns by withholding their gratuities, the Clerk of the National Assembly has said that they have withheld payments for those who have not complied with the requirements.

Speaking to The Voice on Tuesday, former MP for Gantsi South, Motsamai Motsamai said that he and colleagues in the Umbrella for Democratic Change have not received their dues whilst all ruling party former MPs have been paid.

“It is true, they have withheld our gratuities and as I speak to you right now, I am forced to sell my goats to finance my campaign. They claim that the delay is caused by Gabs (Government Accounting and Business System) but we know that our colleagues in the BDP have been fully paid. They are doing this to sabotage our campaigns,” he said.

However, responding on behalf of the Clerk of the National Assembly who is currently on a foreign trip, the Acting Speaker Pono Moatlhodi said that out of 33 former MPs of the 12th Parliament, 16 have been fully paid while two former MPs have been submitted for payment and outstanding payments are 15.

“Some MPs payments are delayed because they (MPs) are yet to handover some of the Government property that was under their custody. This is a requirement from Supplies Regulations and Procedures of 2006. Some MPs are yet to submit their Tax clearance documents for payment to effect. This is a financial regulation that forms part of the payment procedure,” said the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly.

Moatlhodi said that payment of the remaining former MPs will be effected once they have satisfied the required payment procedures.

The office of the Clerk confirmed that it has disbursed just over P5 million to date.

Former MP for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile said that the current system where Parliament is dissolved two months ahead of elections opens a vacuum and causes chaos because they are completely removed from Government systems.

“There is a lot of mismanagement of information about MPs, funds are sent to wrong accounts, and people on the other hand people still think we are their MPs. Another thing is that the Government is experiencing cash flow problems, that’s why some of the MPs have not been paid,” he said.

However, he confirmed that he has been paid his dues.

Reached for comment, the UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said that the withholding of gratuity for former MPs is unacceptable.

“We are aware that our former MPs have not been paid their gratuity and this is a deliberate ploy to undermine their campaigns,” he said.