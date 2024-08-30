FWB Africa celebrates a decade of diversity

The premier African fashion showcase is set for October 17-19

One of the biggest events on the fashion calendar, Fashion Without Borders is set to celebrate a landmark 10th anniversary from the 17th-19th October 2024 at the Grand Palm Resort in Gaborone, Botswana.

Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWB AFRICA) is an initiative that occurs in multiple countries throughout the continent, showcasing culture-rich events and brand launch activities under the capable expertise of Team Efigy Productions.

This platform continues to take pride in creating opportunities for our creative industry and providing an avenue to market new and existing brands.

According to Event Coordinator Tebo Bakwena-Kabisoso, this year the theme is ‘A Decade of Diversity’ which is an ode to the dynamism of fashion as well as a celebration of the different influences in style on the continent.

She explained, “This theme resonates with the evolving nature of the industry, which is increasingly moving away from narrow standards of beauty and embracing a richer tapestry of human experience.

It serves as both a celebration of achievements and a reminder to keep advocating for and fostering diversity in all its forms.”

FWB Africa looks back on it’s legacy and growth with pride having contributed greatly to the fashion industry.

“Over the past decade, Fashion Without Borders (FWB) has become a transformative force in the African fashion industry, expanding across Botswana, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. FWB has empowered underprivileged youth by providing them with opportunities to explore their passions in arts and crafts, while promoting inclusivity and showcasing African fashion on a global stage,” she said.

Additionally, Bakwena-Kabisoso highlighted that their true impact is felt by young fashion hopefuls seeking opportunity.

She noted, “The organisation’s focus on blending cultural heritage with innovation has led to unique contributions to the industry. As FWB celebrates “A Decade of Diversity: Celebrating African Fashion Excellence,” it continues to shape the future of African fashion, leaving a lasting legacy of empowerment and excellence.”

When questioned on their influence in Botswana, Bakwena-Kabisoso outlined their role in empowering young fashion designers and models.

Fashion Without Borders (FWB) empowers Botswana designers and models by offering skill development workshops, showcasing their talent on local and international stages, and providing mentorship programs that include internships with MR Price Group and CTM Africa.

FWB also places models with top agencies. These initiatives help Botswana’s fashion talent thrive and gain global recognition while promoting cultural heritage and inclusivity.”

For the actual event there will be engaging activities for children and adults alike.

the 17th October is scheduled for a Kiddies Masterclass and Fashion Showcase with up to 12 designers showcasing.

The 18th October will feature a Fashion Unpacked Masterclass while the 19th of October is the grand finale Exclusive Fashion Showcase event with 12 designers showcasing.