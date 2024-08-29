Furniture looks to shake the house up

Having led the Botswana Congress Party’s Youth league for four years (2019 – 2022), Tlhabologo Furniture is keen to take the next step in his political career.

The ambitious, well-spoken 37-year-old is among a host of youthful contenders who will represent the BCP in the coming elections.

Furniture is in for the fight of his life as he takes on incumbent MP, the Minister of Education and Skills Development, Douglas Letsholathebe in Tati East.

Undaunted by the task ahead, the young gun was in confident mood when he caught up with The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA this week.

What unique qualities do you bring to the table as a young leader in Botswana politics?

I am bringing robustness, vibrant and charismatic politics in our society which will then bring hope in our society.

You’re contesting in a ruling party stronghold, up against a Minister no less; what specific strategies are you using to win over voters?

I am articulating local based issues such as Foot and Mouth Disease, water crisis and high water bills, cross border crime and bad roads in our area.

The current MP has failed to address them, including maintenance of our schools; he is failing!

We need another primary school in Tati siding and a police station.

We must upgrade our service centre in Tati siding to a Sub District Council; currently our people travel long distance to Masunga for help.

There is need for a bus rank and land for both residential and Agriculture.

Considering your background in the youth league, how do you plan to engage the youth?

I am more interested in developing youth workshops which focus on youth in business so that they can drive the agenda of unemployment.

I aim to inspire them since I’m from a poor family but managed to establish successful businesses which have employed over 400 people across the country.

I have served in higher structures of the party and it will help to teach and train the youth in community mobilization.

What are your top three priorities if elected to Parliament?

Move the office of the MP from Francistown to Tati siding so that it can serve the purpose; advocate for a third primary school in Tati siding; advocate for Sikukwe settlement to be gazetted to a fully fledged village because it’s population of 527 qualifies it to be a village with all the necessities of life. Our kids are walking more than 16 kilometres a day to Matshelagabedi to attend their primary school.

How do you plan to address the challenges faced by your constituency, especially in areas like unemployment, education and healthcare?

Push for more development in the area; by so doing we can reduce unemployment.

Also, pursue the government to reopen Tati Nickel mine and other mines in our area like Mophane.

Renovations of our schools are key issues, as well as the increase of teachers in our public schools.

Teachers’ accommodation will be looked into.

Our health post needs to be upgraded to a clinic with adequate staff and drugs.

What is your vision for Botswana’s future, and how do you see your role in achieving it?

We want to build a high wage economy for all so that most Batswana can take part in our economy since our population is about 2.3million only.

My role will be to represent the interest of our people, make laws which can improve their lives and influence all policies that can change them for better.

What are the biggest challenges you anticipate facing as an opposition MP?

Bringing motions in parliament but not adopted due to minority.

What specific initiatives do you plan to implement to improve community engagement and development in your constituency?

Empowering Village Development Committees to a level of high understanding of how developments are conducted in our constituency with necessary skills.

What long-term changes do you hope to see in your constituency as a result of your leadership?

I hope to see reduction of crime in our area as well as eliminating Foot and Mouth disease, so that our farmers can feel free without fear of losing their cattle every four years.

How do you rate your President, Dumelang Saleshando?

He is a man of integrity, a man of substance who deserves to be given a chance to serve his people and prove himself capable.

I have no doubt that the man will do his job since he understands politics, he has studied politics and lives politics everyday; politics is in his DNA!

Where do you see yourself in the future?

The people will decide my future positions to hold; it’s not upon me to make that decision!

Where I am now, I’m comfortable.

This is not an employment but a calling and it’s all about the people!