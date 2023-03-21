Stressed guard’s tragic end

Frustrated youth hangs himself at work

Seemingly stressed over regularly receiving his salary late, a young security guard ended his life while on duty in downtown Francistown on Friday night.

Colleagues found 22-year-old Kabelo Moselwa, an employee of Western Security, hanging in a room on the fourth-floor of the new MVA building, which is currently under renovation.

Described as polite but quiet by those who knew him, the Senete native is said to have reported for night duty at 6pm as usual; four hours later he was dead.

According to Central Station Commander, Mogomotsi Kesupil...