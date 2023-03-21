Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stressed guard’s tragic end

By

Published

Stressed guard's tragic end
SUICIDE SITE: Moselwa killed himself on the 4th floor

Frustrated youth hangs himself at work

Seemingly stressed over regularly receiving his salary late, a young security guard ended his life while on duty in downtown Francistown on Friday night.

Colleagues found 22-year-old Kabelo Moselwa, an employee of Western Security, hanging in a room on the fourth-floor of the new MVA building, which is currently under renovation.

Described as polite but quiet by those who knew him, the Senete native is said to have reported for night duty at 6pm as usual; four hours later he was dead.

According to Central Station Commander, Mogomotsi Kesupil...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Teen drowns at lions club Teen drowns at lions club

News

Teen drowns at lions club

Body hidden by shallow, cloudy water Little girl trips over body, alerts adult A birthday party hosted by Rio-De-Teb Amusement Centre at Lions Club...

1 week ago

News

Slain in his sleep

Hundreds of interested onlookers piled into the Francistown Magistrates Court last Tuesday morning as a woman was arraigned for the weekend murder of her...

1 week ago
PPP in baby standoff PPP in baby standoff

News

PPP in baby standoff

Man accuses Deputy Speaker of taking his granddaughter 'That man kidnapped and killed my grandson!' - Moathodi National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pono ‘PPP’ Moathodi...

1 week ago
From the boardroom to the bedroom From the boardroom to the bedroom

News

From the boardroom to the bedroom

BTC executives caught in sex scandal resign Two Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Executives embroiled in a sex scandal that tarnished the telecommunications brand badly...

08/03/2023
Time for textiles Time for textiles

Business

Taking IDM to the top

Meet the boss Established in 1974, Institute of Development Management (IDM) owes its existence to three famous leaders: Botswana’s founding President, Sir Seretse Khama,...

07/03/2023
FCC to evict traders from central market FCC to evict traders from central market

News

FCC to evict traders from central market

Minister Autlwetse not aware of looming eviction Minister of Local Government Kgotla Autlwetse has professed ignorance of plans by the City of Francistown to...

07/03/2023
A genius from the streets A genius from the streets

News

A genius from the streets

FSS top achiever, a future Botswana President "There's no hurry. I've so much time to think about what I want to do with my...

28/02/2023
No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

News

No night duty allowance for permanent ambulance drivers

Former Nyangabgwe hospital drivers lose court case About 21 litigants previously employed as ambulance drivers at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital have lost their case at...

28/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.