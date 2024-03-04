Enraged taxi driver hangs after knocking down another man

In a tragic incident in Molepolole, a taxi driver reportedly took his own life by hanging after intentionally running over a man engaged in playing gambling cards at an entertainment venue in Lekgwapheng ward.

The incident occurred last week Wednesday around 23:30 hrs.

The deceased, 44-year-old Kenalethata Setlhajwa, is said to have fatally run over Onkabetse Moreeng (36) following an altercation that escalated into a fight between the taxi driver and another man.

According to Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, the confrontation took place while approximately five men were gathered at a particular yard.

After Moreeng attempted to intervene and stop the fight between the two men, Setlhajwa reportedly went to his parked car in the yard.

The onlookers assumed he was preparing to leave. However, the taxi driver returned to his car and deliberately ran over Moreeng, who was left injured beneath the Honda Fit taxi.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene and went home.

Upon reporting the incident to his parents, who accompanied him to the police, he managed to escape from their company.

Subsequently, Setlhajwa was found having taken his own life behind the Ikago Rehabilitation Centre.

Unfortunately, Moreeng, also known as Mugabe (Ghabisto) among his club colleagues, was rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital by the police upon receiving a report but was declared dead by a medical doctor.

Moreeng, who served as the secretary for the Mmakgoroba Social Club, had recently lost his father at the beginning of the year in January.

Setlhajwa’s lifeless body was discovered by his cousin, who was searching for him and found him hanging from a tree using a belt.