BSE expects more listings in 2023

Following a fruitful year of a Domestic Company Total Return Index of 16.8 %, Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thapelo Tsheole is optimistic about more companies listing under BSE in 2023.

In an interview with Voice Money on Monday, Tsheole said he was happy about how BSE has performed in 2022.

“We are very happy with our Total Return Index of 16.8 % in these challenging times as we just recovered from Covid-19.

Furthermore, we have been preparing ourselves which is a very long process, however – we are in talks with many companies for possible listing on t...