Drunk and disorderly

Lover’s drunk-fuelled rage lands him in trouble

A 38-year-old man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after a drunken altercation with his girlfriend turned violent last Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Gorata Koothupile, from Mmakanke lands in Kweneng District was arraigned and remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates Court.

He faces charges of threat to kill and assault common.

Particulars of the offence indicated that on Saturday (June 1st, 2024) Koothupile threatened Goabaone Johannes by uttering the words ‘Ke tla go bolaya, letsatsi le ga le kake la go phirimela. (I will kill you before sunset).”

The threat followed after the unemployed youth arrived at Johannes’ place drunk holding Chibuku beer and started harassing her.

He is said to have then poured the beer on her and when Johannes tried to rebuke him, he punched her with a fist on the eye.

Koothupile allegedly went to the house to pick a knife and an axe and chased after Johannes who ran for her life to her cousin’s place where she locked herself inside the house.

After the matter was reported to Molepolole police, they immediately attended to the case and arrested Koothupile on the fateful day.

The court remanded Koothupile in custody considering the seriousness of the offence. The next mention is scheduled for June 24th, 2024.