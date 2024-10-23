Dr Pandor Aims for Change as an Independent Women Candidate

Women play an important role in shaping democratic processes.

However, they remain significantly underrepresented in political leadership and decision-making roles due to a wide range of factors, among them cultural, social, and structural.

Without the backing of an established political party, female independent candidates face enormous challenges.

The spotlight on women parliamentary candidates contesting in the October 30th general elections continues this week with employee-turned-employer, General Medical Practitioner, philanthropist and businesswoman, Dr Mpolokeng Polly Pandor, who is contesting a parliamentary seat in the country’s second oldest city, Lobatse, sadly a shadow of its former glory.

Deeply familiar with the issues facing her community having worked in both the public and private healthcare sector for almost 14 years, Dr Pandor is not one to stand on the sidelines.

From crumbling infrastructure, debilitating unemployment and subsequent sky-high crime, to healthcare concerns, Dr Pandor tells The Voice writer, BOITUMELO MASWABI, about her wish to bring meaningful change to Bandleng…

I am a proud product of Lobatse schools, awarded A’levels scholarship under the Debswana Top Student Bursary and subsequently attaining a Medical Degree (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery – MBBS) from the University of West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago in September 2009.

My professional journey thus began in 2011 at Athlone Hospital and local clinics where I worked in the various departments until 2014 when I was transferred to Kweneng East.

A year later, I resigned and returned to Lobatse to set up Ahmpoll Family Clinic, now ‘The Health Haven Medical Centre’, a 100% citizen-owned entity currently located at Unit 1, Lobatse Junction Mall.

I have lived in Lobatse town as a child, student, mother, wife and employee, now an employer. I yearn to represent my people and town as a Member of Parliament (MP).

I have served under several committees, including as Chairperson of Athlone Hospital Resuscitation Committee, Lobatse DHMT Emergency Medical Services Rollout Committee, Lobatse DHMT Childhood Immunisation & Vaccine Surveillance Committee, and Thamaga and Tsabong Primary Hospital Resuscitation Committees among others.

As a community builder, I have offered free outreach community consultations and wellness campaigns in the community since 2015, as well as donated building material for construction of a dignified home for a needy person in conjunction with Segotsa-Molelo Society at Gopong as Ahmpoll Briks.

Other social responsibility initiatives I have done include a prize-giving donation of mountain bicycles for Standard 7s and Form 2s at four schools including St Theresa Primary School.

Since August 2024, I have offered services to Extension Gunners as the team’s doctor.

As an independent candidate for Lobatse, I am committed to bringing positive change to our dilapidated town.

I strongly believe that it is time for the people to have a leader who is driven by the sole purpose of serving our town and advancing the mandate of the people.

With my experience and passion, I am confident that I can bring about the much-needed progress and revitalisation to our town.

Lobatse is beset with a myriad of challenges, if it’s not the commercial property market, it’s the residential.

We face a unique problem of absentee property owners who prioritise financial interests over the prosperity of the local business community; they have absolutely no loyalty to the town as they, like my current counterparts contesting in this election, let alone our representative, Dr Matsheka, who has since become an outcast in his own party, do not even reside in Lobatse.

For instance, the new mall has disadvantaged the older, mall owing to an influx of customers, while the high rental costs make it tough for established businesses to compete.

Service delivery is a major let-down and some entities have ceased operations, like the Local Enterprise Authourity, which people have to travel 40km to Kanye – a village – to access its services; frustrating Lobatse residents, some of whom have since moved to the outskirts such as Molapowabojang.

Further, there are many unethical things happening in our hospitals due to lack of resources.

The scourge of drug and substance abuse is yet another problem that has greatly affected our community.

I have tried to propose the establishment of a rehab centre, but my proposal fell on deaf ears.

Dr Dikoloti was very much involved in our local politics but, as we speak, his own party has spit him out, the same fate that befell Dr Matsheka!

It’s shocking that today Dikoloti is everyone’s hero, they forget he was in cahoots with the powers that neglected this place.

We’re also grappling with high unemployment, which has led to abject poverty and contributes to these social issues.

The brewery and mill have closed.

Lobatse Clay Works will be opening soon, but their focus isn’t exactly employment creation hence I asked whether they’re here to create employment.

Depression is at an all-time high.

Once we take care of the socio-economic status of our people, we will have succeeded.

Unfortunately, money in politics tends to overshadow important issues and make it hard for genuine voices with financial limitations to be heard; be that as it may, my family is supportive.

Without a sponsor, I’m faced with voters who have expectations and the ruling party has the financial muscle to accede to those demands as they pander to the electorate.

I have come to terms with this and remain resolute to chart my cause.

I don’t have a structure and so I delegate important campaign duties to my small team of 7 volunteers, which includes my husband.

Some have since left as, naturally, people will gravitate towards candidates who assist them; actually, some will tell you to your face that they’re selling their vote.

It can be disheartening.

The other hurdle is that voter apathy is rife; today, people are regretting their decision to not register.

As women, we prioritise family responsibilities, thus there’s very little time, energy, and resources to campaign.

I feel like I have neglected my children, especially that it’s end of year, exam time.

My coworker, thankfully, is quite a reliable professional, all is not lost.

I work from early morning till very late and, for now, I can only take those with medical aid. I’m a leader; I chose this life because this is what I must do to lead the mandate of my people.