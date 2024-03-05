‘Stop talking about Motswaledi or get a stroke!’

Kgoroba warns Masisi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba, has cautioned President Mokgweetsi Masisi against discussing the late Gomolemo Motswaledi, warning it could potentially lead to health issues such as a stroke.

Kgoroba told The Voice that a powerful traditional doctor they consulted recently spoke of ‘potential punishments’ for those spreading lies about the life of former President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

This year marks a decade since the founding BMD leader’s passing.

Aged just 44, Motswaledi lost his live on 30th July, 2014 in an apparent car accident along the Lobatse-Ramatlabama road.

Although never proved, conspiracy theories remain to this day, with many insisting there was more to the popular politician’s last moments than meets the eye.

Speaking in parliament recently, Masisi dropped a bombshell when he vowed to uncover the mystery surrounding Motswaledi’s death.

“We want to see what killed Motswaledi, It’s not over. I can promise you the truth will come out; we will dig to the very end!” Masisi declared.

Unimpressed, Kgoroba criticised the President for discussing Motswaledi without presenting evidence to support his claims.

“He should refrain from using Motswaledi’s name for political purposes unless he can provide genuine evidence. He must provide evidence and it should be genuine, not fabricated one,” warned Kgoroba, who joined the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) last year.

The veteran further said there are some who suspect former President, Ian Khama, was somehow involved in Motswaledi’s death.

He claimed they first met with the traditional doctor back in 2017 and he cast a spell on Khama, which eventually caused him to skip the country.

Kgoroba further told The Voice Vice President of Alliance for Progressives (AP), Wynter Mmolotsi, was not part of the four-man team that consulted the traditional doc.

He made this clarification after Mmolotsi said recently, “Someone we consulted told us that those who had a hand in Motswaledi’s death would start to talk weird things.”

However, in response to Kgoroba’s statements, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse, dismissed Kgoroba as ‘unfit’ and accused him of spreading hate speech.

Kentse questioned Kgoroba’s motives and suggested that issues surrounding Motswaledi’s life should be discussed openly, given his significance in Botswana’s political landscape.

For his part, Khama refused to discuss the matter.

“I have no response to that. I can’t comment on what is pure speculation.”