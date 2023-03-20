Suspected Furnmart fraudster nabbed

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with an alleged habitual fraudster after he was nabbed and arraigned before court for defrauding a Molepolole Furnmart store.

Last week as Elias Mokhwae (42), was hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates court for using fake documents to acquire property from Mafenyatlala Furnmart store, prosecutors told court that the furniture company database revealed more evidence suggesting that he had been on the rampage swindling other Furnmart stores in Ramotswa, Gaborone and Mochudi.

According to court documents, Mokhwae on December 8th, 2022 at Mafeny...