Deadly dot

Sunday (June 16, 2024) night drinks at a Tonota shebeen ended in deadly bloodshed, when one boozer stabbed another to death with a knife.

The suspected killer, 34-year-old Tshiamo Motsele, better known to locals by his nickname ‘Dot’, was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning (June 18, 2024).

Motsele was charged with the murder of Letsogile Tshosa. The Gojwane native, aged between 25 and 35 years, was cut-down at a popular drinking spot in Lephaneng ward at around 2000hours, killed in full view of several shocked night crawlers.

The accused was immediately arrested and hauled to court two days later, where the Investigating Officer, Philisani Gunda requested time to complete his enquires.

“Since the incident occurred at a shebeen where people were drinking, we are still to gather them and record the statements to figure out what really transpired. We plead that the accused person be locked up, so he does not tamper with our investigations,” urged Detective Sergeant Gunda.

The top cop got his wish, with court remanding ‘Dot’ in custody, setting his next appearance for 9 July.