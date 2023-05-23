Dark times ahead

Power cuts to persist until 2027 Although last week’s widespread blackout which rendered much of the country powerless have been labeled a one-off anomaly, blamed on a problem along the Phokojwe-Matimba 400kv transmission line, power-cuts are expected to persist for the next four years. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) CEO, David […]
In this article:Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), BPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Kgoboko, Business
