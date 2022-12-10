Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cops await forensic results on Dutlwe poisoning

By

Published

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Gababoife survived the suspected poisoning

Police are still waiting for postmortem results on the recent suspected poisoning incident that claimed the lives of two people at Dutlwe village.
The two villagers, Gakeitshege Montshosi and Gagomphegetse Puleng were laid to rest on November 23rd and November 25th respectively while four survivors were discharged from Scottish Livingstone Hospital on November 21st.
While Dutlwe villagers believe the incident was caused tea that was prepared with poisoned water, Takatokwane Police Station Commander Superintendent Lesego Godiramang said the forensic lab and the doctor’s post-mortem report wou...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.