Cops await forensic results on Dutlwe poisoning

Police are still waiting for postmortem results on the recent suspected poisoning incident that claimed the lives of two people at Dutlwe village.

The two villagers, Gakeitshege Montshosi and Gagomphegetse Puleng were laid to rest on November 23rd and November 25th respectively while four survivors were discharged from Scottish Livingstone Hospital on November 21st.

While Dutlwe villagers believe the incident was caused tea that was prepared with poisoned water, Takatokwane Police Station Commander Superintendent Lesego Godiramang said the forensic lab and the doctor’s post-mortem report wou...