Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence

By

Published

Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence
DEPUTY SPEAKER: Moatlhodi

The absence of MP for Serowe West Tshekedi Khama from the National Assembly is a serious source of concern and could earn him expulsion from the House if it continues during the 2023-2024 Budget meeting.

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Pono Moatlhodi has confirmed that Khama has so far missed the last two meetings of July-August, and the State of the Nation Address meeting that ended on December 22nd.

“The third time for me to declare somebody’s seat vacant hasn't lapsed…..We have just begun the Budget Meeting, even if this Honourable Man that we are talking about was to attend t...

