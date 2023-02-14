Speaker closely monitoring TK’s absence

You May Also Like
Featured
WATCH: Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Pono Moatlhodi, says he is to Opposition MPs what Jesus Christ was to the Jews, as he...
Business
Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...
News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...
Business
300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...
News
Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...
News
Leaking pipeline leaves villagers in desperate need of water Residents of Mopipi village in the Boteti West have been battling with acute shortage of...
Entertainment
Keeping up appearances Shaya is stunned at the lengths Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, will go to for a picture opportunity. Officiating at a donation...
Business
OLDM gives disabled students reason to smile Saturday was a day of smiles in Rakops as Orapa Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) brought a...