Charma Gal explains Molepolole connection ahead of ‘Kgosi Ya Mosadi’ Take Two

The Queen of Mosakaso, Charma Gal, has set the record straight on why her one-woman show, ‘Kgosi Ya Mosadi’ – which actually features several big name men – is returning to Molepolole instead of Gaborone’s glittering venues.

As she gears up for the show’s second edition on August 31st at Molepolole Sports Complex, Charma Gal revealed the deep connection that keeps her coming back to where it all began.

“The people of Molepolole hold a special place in my heart,” the singer born Magdalene Lesolebe shared during a press briefing at Botswana Craft on Tuesday (August 20th).

“It was a teacher from Molepolole, Mogomotsi Bogosi, who first taught me traditional dance in junior school, stapa, phathisi, and more. He’s the reason I fell in love with traditional music and dance, and that’s how I became who I am today. Now, as I turn 40, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with the people who helped shape my journey,” continued the ‘Tshwanelo’ hit-maker, who celebrates four decades of life on 18 December.

Following last year’s hugely successful debut, ‘Kgosi Ya Mosadi’ has quickly become a staple in Charma Gal’s calendar, drawing crowds who share her love for cultural roots.

“Molepolole has always supported me whenever I’m booked there, so it only makes sense to bring the show back as a way of saying thank you,” she added.

Ronnie Katao, representing Charma Productions, promised an unforgettable night, packed with local talent.

“Last year, Koffie Olomide stole the show with his Afro-Kwasa vibes. This time, we’re going all local to shine a spotlight on homegrown artists. We’ve got a stellar lineup that’s guaranteed to impress,” he said (see Big Weekend 12A for more details).

Kabelo Mogwe, speaking on behalf of the artists, urged Batswana to come out and support Charma Gal’s groundbreaking effort.

“We’ve been with Charma from the start, and we’ll keep supporting her. She’s the first woman to pull off a show like this, it’s usually male artists. So, let’s come together, especially as women, to support one of our own,” he encouraged.

Sponsors for the event include Bayport, with Charma Gal as their brand ambassador for a newly launched program, alongside WUSA, Choppies, and Security Systems.

Tickets are priced at P100 for general admission and P1, 500 for VIP.