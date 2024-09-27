Celeb Edition with Poeticblood

When she’s not captivating crowds with her powerful verses and clever rhymes, Dr. Lame Pusetso – aka Poeticblood – spends hers days penning masterpieces, running a publishing empire and picking up awards.

At the age of 27, the hard-working Hukuntsi creative already has 16 books to her name.

Currently based in Gaborone, Pusetso shows no signs of slowing down any time soon – after all, poetry and story-telling are in her blood!

Tell us about yourself.

I’m the Managing Director of Poeticblood Publishers and the founder of the Botswana Literature Awards.

I also serve on various NGO boards, both locally and internationally.

I’m a multi-award-winning author with 16 books and a spoken word poet who has performed both at home and abroad.

My latest award is Best Woman in Arts and Culture from the Women’s Awards Botswana 2024.

Wow, quite the CV then! So how does one ‘become a poet’ and what inspired you?

I started at a young age, inspired by my late father, who loved writing and shared his notes with me.

I got intrigued, and started writing my own.

What type of poetry do you perform?

I do contemporary spoken word in both English and Setswana.

I write and also perform on stage.

Do you remember your first performance?

My first performance was at St. Boniface Church in Hukuntsi.

It felt amazing to have people clap for something I was nervous about but absolutely loved.

What’s the favorite poem you’ve ever written, and why is it so special to you?

My favorite is Setinkane, a Setswana love poem that can also be used as wedding vows.

It reminds me how rich our language is and how romance can still thrive within it.

Describe your poetry style in three words.

‘E a rokotsa’ – it shakes things up.

You can’t help but fall in love with it.

Which poets have influenced you the most?

Locally, Moroka Moreri.

Internationally, George Gumikiriza from Uganda.

Do you have a specific routine when penning your poems?

I love listening to local traditional and country music.

Sometimes, I take walks before I start writing, it helps me clear my mind, which is paramount when drafting a poem.

How do you balance creativity with the pressure of being a public figure?

I remind myself of the person behind the artist, so even if the art fades, I’m still here to revive it.

I also make sure I’m present in both my personal and public life.

What’s a common misconception people have about poets?

People think all poets say ‘ke letsitsiropi ke le gwatagwata’. I don’t even know why! (chuckles).

I’ve heard that said too! So, what’s your go-to activity when you need a break from writing?

If I’m not writing, I’m reading.

Just to build my vocabulary and nurture my mind.

If you could collaborate with any artist, dead or alive, who would it be?

I’ve already had a rewarding collaboration with William Last.

Right now, I’d love to work with Lizibo, he is a very talented man.

What advice would you give to aspiring poets?

It’s not an easy industry, but it’s definitely worth pursuing.

There is no sweet without sweat.

Five things people don’t know about you?