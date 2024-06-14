Celeb Edition with Mc Abbie

Fresh from a thrilling weekend at Toropo Ya Muka, where she once again proved she is a master of the mic, keeping the crowd hyped-up into the early hours, the whirlwind of energy that is MC Abbie breezed into The Voice’s Francistown office for an interview…

Tell us a little about yourself?

Good morning The Voice Newspaper and readers at home, hope you had a good weekend.

My names are Kgomotso Abigail Gaolebe; I’m a 32-year-old Kalanga woman from Tutume, best known as MC Abbie in the entertainment industry.

Talking about good weekends, yours was pretty epic, killing it on stage in front of thousands at Toropo Ya Muka. You brought so much energy to the show; tell us about Abbie the MC?

MC Abbie is a very hyper person, a passionate and highly enthusiastic individual.

I think it’s safe to say I’m a fully energetic person and always bring joy and laughter whenever I am around.

Having been raised in Francistown since I was a baby, this city is very dear to my heart.

I grew up just behind Area L location and went to Ikhutseng Primary School.

You really owned the stage and, despite the pressure, it was so obvious you were enjoying yourself. When did this passion start?

Well, growing up as a loud, extremely expressive child, I think my parents knew I was going to end up in the entertainment circles.

I used to do pageantry and also dancing and was on My African Dream as a child.

When I was doing my Form 5, I hosted Miss Trinkos, a former Dance group I used to dance for back in Tutume McConnell College.

We hosted a beauty pageant and I was the MC, honestly that was the first time, and it was so easy because it was just about using the mic.

And now you’re chilling with the big boys, how did you end up as part of the TYM team?

Colastraw discovered MC Abbie at Tutume Pool Party in 2018 when I was mc-ing and he approached me.

Since 2019 I have been working with TYM, but I have been an MC since 2011.

Name-drop some of the legends you’ve shared the stage with?

I have shared a stage with Simmy, Sun El Musician, DJ Fresh, William Last, Murumba Pitch, DJ KSB and Dalom Kids to name a few.

Who is your inspiration?

Leungo [Pitse].

I have been following him for years and loved just how passionate he was.

Even though my journey started as just a hobby, he is one person that I aspired to be like one day.

What are the main challenges that come with being an MC?

Sometimes we do not get paid on time.

But personally, I get truly fulfilled if I know I brought my A game on stage and I moved the crowd.

I’m told you’re a fellow mother, how do you juggle being a mum with working late nights?

Yes, I’m a mother to a 10-year-old boy.

Well, at the moment I do not live with my son on full-time basis, even though I wish I did.

Having to work as a waitress full-time makes it difficult to be there 100 percent of the time.

But whenever I get a chance, I go see him and over the holidays he visits me.

I am a professional waitress, been in the Hospitality industry for over six years.

Oh, where do you work?

I was working at Belmond Safaris last year.

Unfortunately I broke my leg and couldn’t go back to work – so I’m unemployed at the moment.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I cry a lot

2. I am a good cook; I like the kitchen and food

3. I have a deep voice

4. I am overprotective and very loyal

5. I have a spiritual calling