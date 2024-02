“She is not above the law” The Tribunal on Intelligence and Security comprising of Justice Dr Godfrey Radijeng (Chairperson), Tsetsele Fantan, and Edward Muyaluka has declared the March 18th, 2022 arrest of Thea Khama, the wife of former Minister of Tourism, Tshekedi Khama, lawful and dismissed her case of compensation for emotional trauma and suffering […]