Brutal watchmen

15 guards arrested for assault and abduction About 15 neighbourhood watchmen were last week arrested and arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Friday facing a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Nine of the 15 men were also slapped with an extra charge of abduction. The nine suspects were Obusitswe Manempe, 51, John Tlhabano, […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Alfred Modise, attorney, Court Stories, Desmond Ndaba, Elias Nkone, Gaotlhobogwe Kwelagobe, Goo-Moloinyana ward, John Tlhabano, Kenneth Matlapeng, Leo Mogomotsi, Magokotswane ward, Modiri Setontoro, Molemi Rabogadi, Molepolole, Molepolole-Magistrates-court, Monkgomotsi Bakaka, Nkanyane Sebase, Oadisa Tselaekgopo, Obusitswe Manempe, Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, Ranki Molala, Reaobaka Mosotho, Sebedi Kerapetse, Sesupo Masaka, Tebo Mahempe
Click to comment