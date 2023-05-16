Breakaway looming at BPF

Group gives Butale Sunday deadline before they form new party
Having joined Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in 2020, during the party’s launch in Bobonong, Motlhalefi Dikomang has become the centre of the controversy rocking the 'Ke Nako’ brigade.
The party’s Chairperson for Bobirwa Constituency is now the spokesperson of a ‘rebellious’ formation calling itself ‘The Concerned Group’.
The group which has the backing of former President and BPF Patron, Ian Khama’s backing are relentless in their quest to unseat party president, Biggie Butale. The Voice, staffer, DANIEL CHIDA speaks to ...
In this article:Bobirwa Constituency, Bobonong, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), BPF President Butale, Carter Morupisi, former President and BPF Patron, Ian Khama, Master Moiseraela Goya, Motlhalefi Dikomang, NEC, Politically Speaking, Prince Bosilong, Robert Mariba, Secretary General Tshekedi Khama, Secretary-General, Vuyo Yane Notha
