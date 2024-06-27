Botswana to undergo safety aviation audit

Botswana is scheduled to undergo a Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) from 18 to 27 June.

The audit activities will take place at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

ICAO will evaluate Botswana’s capacity to provide effective safety oversight over its civil aviation activities, with the audit’s primary objective to determine whether the state has implemented the critical elements of a safety oversight system.

The audit also gives ICAO the chance to keep an eye on how well the state is carrying out its duties for safety monitoring.

The scope of the audit will cover the areas of Primary Aviation Legislation and Specific Operating Regulations (LEG), Civil Aviation Organization (ORG), and Aerodromes and Ground Aids (AGA).

CAAB therefore informs its valued stakeholders that there will be limited provision of certain services during the audit period.

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused.