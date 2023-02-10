Botswana cop busted in SA for diamond dealing

South African police have confirmed the arrest of a Botswana Police officer who was nabbed for illegally dealing in diamonds.

Onkarabetse Pono, a Botswana police Special Support Group (SSG) officer, was arrested alongside his alleged two associates by the Hawks’ Serious Organized Crime Investigators in Mafikeng on February 6th.

North West Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, confirmed in a telephonic interview with The Voice that Pono was granted bail of R8000 by a Mmabatho Magistrates Court and that the matter was postponed to March 27th 2023.

According to a media stateme...