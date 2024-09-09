Botswana Consumer Fair continues to soar

Botswana Consumer Fair continues to cement its legacy as the country’s biggest, best attended trade fair, once again hitting the 550 exhibitor mark.

After the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the fair from taking place in 2020 and 2021, the premier, week-long networking event has hit the ground running in the last three years.

Last year, 36, 000 visitors turned up at Fairground Holdings over the course of the seven days, up from 34, 000 who attended the event the year before. Organisers are confident of reaching such heights again this year.

In 2022, the show attracted 500 exhibitors across a wide range of sectors, while last year the figure peaked at 570.

This year’s edition, installment number 17 which ran from 26 August to 1st September under the theme ‘Building a Sustainable Future: Balancing Economic Growth and Environmental Protection,’ has seen the number drop slightly to 550.

Speaking to the theme, Fairground Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gorata Gabaraane explained they recognize the urgent need to foster economic development that respects and preserves the planet.

“Our goal is to create a thriving economy that coexists harmoniously with our natural world. We have brought together diverse exhibitors representing different sectors of the economy who embody this commitment, showcasing products and services that promote eco-friendly practices and sustainable growth. This consistent upward trend in participation highlights the fair’s significant role in fostering business opportunities and economic development within Botswana,” said Gabaraane.

Delivering the Keynote Address at the official opening, Debswana Managing Director (MD), Andrew Motsomi described the Botswana Consumer Fair as ‘immensely significance’.

“It offers a critical platform for businesses to showcase their products, engage directly with consumers, and network with industry professionals,” Motsomi highlighted.

“This event is a vital support system for local enterprises, providing them with visibility, access to new markets, and avenues for growth. It aligns perfectly with Debswana’s commitment to empowering businesses not only within our mining communities but the country at large. For over 50 years, our nation’s economy has been anchored by diamonds. However, diamonds, as a finite resource, challenge us to begin seeking and nurturing opportunities beyond mining. We must discover our next ‘diamond’ as a nation, and this journey starts with safeguarding today to secure tomorrow,” challenged the Debswana MD.

Motsomi went on to add, “By facilitating local business participation, the Botswana Consumer Fair directly supports our goal of promoting economic diversification and bolstering community development.

The fair fosters valuable partnerships, sparks innovation, and strengthens the local business ecosystem – crucial elements in driving sustainable economic growth.”

The fair has once again attracted international interest, with 15 countries taking part.

These include, African nations: Lesotho, Zambia, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, while from outside the continent: Ireland, Japan and India, are represented.

Fairground Holdings Board Chairperson, Stephen Sedie believes this gives the fair an added edge over the rest.

“Botswana Consumer Fair also serves as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and international collaboration. By bringing together diverse exhibitors and visitors from across the globe, it enriches our understanding of different cultures and facilitates meaningful connections that extend beyond borders. This exchange not only broadens our horizons but also opens doors to new international partnerships and opportunities for innovation,” said Sedie.