BOTEPCO embarks on consultative engagements with student teachers

BOTEPCO Connects with Student Teachers A Milestone Engagement at Tlokweng College of Education.

As part of ongoing establishment strategy, Botswana Teaching Professionals Council (BOTEPCO) continues to focus on a robust Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Plan aimed at sensitizing its relevant stakeholders nationwide about the mandate and functions of the said Council as part of Change Management.

The Council held its inaugural consultative engagement with student teachers at Tlokweng College of Education, under the theme “Connecting BOTEPCO with Student Teachers.”

The event held on Tuesday 10th September, 2024 at Tlokweng marked a significant step in updating and involving future educators in the professionalization of teaching in Botswana.

Delivering the BOTEPCO mandate presentation, Manager Teacher Registration Mr. Shadrack Botshelo emphasized that once the Registration Process starts, it will be a requirement for teachers to be registered and licensed by BOTEPCO in order to practice legally and there will be penalties for non-compliance affecting both individuals and employers for state and private schools nationwide.

He reassured attendees that student teachers will receive registration certificates during their studies and will apply for teaching licenses upon graduation and employment.

He further detailed BOTEPCO’s official commencement of operations and its commitment to transforming teaching into a regulated and professional profession.

Mr. Botshelo further provided an update on the Council’s notable achievements since commencing operations last year June and clarified the legal requirements for teacher registration and licensing, urging attendees to ensure that all those were in order ahead of the anticipated registration process.

In his welcome remarks, Tlokweng College of Education Principal, Mr Modiakgotla Gaboipone, commended BOTEPCO for its inclusive consultative process and underscored the importance of the Council’s visit to the college.

He encouraged student teachers to actively participate and engage with BOTEPCO, acknowledging their vital role in shaping the future of education.

For her part Manager: Teacher Development Mrs. Sylvia Kwape highlighted the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) framework as a cornerstone of BOTEPCO’s initiatives.

She emphasized the Council’s dedication to transparency and stakeholder consultation, asserting BOTEPCO’s role as a trustworthy entity.

The CPD framework aims to support lifelong learning and professional excellence, encouraging teachers to stay updated with new trends and continuously enhance their skills.

Mrs. Kwape reflected on the rewarding experience of seeing former students succeed and urged student teachers to actively engage in their professional development.

The Council further updated on the Teacher Registration & Licensing System which they stated was currently under development on the 1Gov online platform.

They stated that the system which is nearing completion and undergoing User Acceptance Testing, is designed to streamline teacher registration.

The Tlokweng College of Education consultative engagement underscored BOTEPCO’s commitment to involving and supporting student teachers as they embark on their careers in education.

Botswana Teaching Professional’s Council is a newly established Body Corporate mandated to professionalize teaching by: maintaining professional and ethical standards; registering and licensing teachers; advocating for the teaching profession amongst others.