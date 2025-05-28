Shaking It Up (Letter from Zim)

Chiwengas’ Pope Meeting Gets People Talking
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Miniyothabo, were in the Vatican recently, rubbing shoulders with the new Pope.
The visit got people talking.
Some criticized the couple’s costly trips as they traveled to Rome twice within 30 days, spending thousands of US dollars of taxpayers’ money.
They attended Pope Francis’ burial in late April before returning for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, where they were captured on camera shaking hands with the new Roman Catholic Church leader.
Being Catholics themselves, Miniyothabo gloated about meeting the man of God and how blessed they felt after the experience.
I loved some of the comments on the pictures, especially as several Zimbos saw this as a sign that Chiwenga was the anointed one destined to lead Zimbabwe.
“You have been anointed by the Pope; surely goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your lives. It’s only a matter of time,” maintained one Hazel Midzi.
I guess that’s how fed-up we ordinary Zimbos are of the current leadership, or should I say President Emmerson Mnangagwa, such that we now think the former is better.
By the way, Chiwenga was representing his boss when he traveled to the Vatican, but some chose to ignore this, insisting Chiwenga should just see the handshake as a signal to take power.
Actually, more focus was on his wife and how she deserved to be the first lady.
“I cannot wait for you to be our first lady,” wrote Roselyn Shuro while others declared simply, “Mother of the nation.”
The comments, however, reminded me of one political commentator who said Zimbos never learn, as they think replacing one ZanuPF leader with another will ever do any good for the country.
“The coming in of Mnangagwa after Robert Mugabe’s fall and how he has failed to change things for the better should always be a lesson that as long as it’s Zanu PF in power nothing will ever change. These people are more concerned about themselves and not the masses,” he said.
I guess it’s true, we never learn, always hoping the grass will be greener even if it’s being watered by an almost identical gardener!
Meanwhile, militant war veteran Blessed Geza continues with his anti-Mnangagwa campaign, even though he seems to have lost steam and support.
In his latest video, Geza urged Chiwenga to step up and use his military prowess to save Zimbabwe from the current political and economic mess.
Mnangagwa is accused of an array of issues, chief among them being failing to drive the economy, corruption, wanting to subvert the constitution, and extending his stay in office to 2030.
His official two terms end in 2028.