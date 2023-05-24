Nando’s Botswana crowns 2023 Master Griller

Ten grillers from different Nando’s franchises across the country battled it out last weekend to showcase their skills on the grill and compete for the chance to represent Botswana at the Nando’s International Grillers’ Challenge in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the end, after a gruelling 2-day event from May 19th to 20th, Obonetse Mmolawa from Nando’s African Mall emerged the 2023 Master Griller.

The 2023 National Grillers’ Challenge competition was fierce and the energy was high as each finalist displayed their grilling prowess to the judges, media and wider Nando’s Botswana staff (affect...