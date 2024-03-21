BDP postpones Northwest Regional Congress

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has decided to postpone its Northwest Regional Congress, originally slated to be held at Maitlamo Secondary School in Maun this upcoming Saturday.

Speculations suggest that one faction, sensing imminent defeat, appealed to the party leadership for a postponement, citing unresolved conflicts within the region as grounds for the delay.

“It is regrettable that a last-minute postponement had to occur. Currently, vehicles en route to transport attendees from distant areas in the district, including Shakawe and Gunotsoga, have been instructed to turn back,” disclosed a party insider.

Numerous members, who heavily invested funds into their campaigns, expressed frustration by Thursday afternoon. “Expenses for hotels have been settled, and we are unlikely to receive refunds. Over P70,000 has been expended on transportation logistics, accommodations, and other arrangements,” lamented another party member.

The announcement of the postponement was issued on Thursday from Tsholetsa House, conveyed through a letter authored by Deputy Secretary General, Lemogang Kwape. “Democrats are urged to remain vigilant, resolute, and steadfast in promoting the party’s philosophy, policies, and programs,” emphasized a section of Kwape’s letter.

In response to the alleged conflicts, party leadership, including Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, is scheduled to convene in Maun with the concerned parties this forthcoming Sunday. The new date for the congress is expected to be determined during this meeting.

Currently, two lobby groups are vying for positions within the regional committee, with Moatlhodi Judge Sango and Tebogo Boalotswe contending for chairmanship.

Sango’s team comprises Dineo Naga for Vice Chairperson, Gontse Lubinda for Secretary, Bashi Makeva for Vice Secretary, Omphile Medupi for Treasurer, and Nna Maeze as Deputy Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Boalotswe’s team includes Chimney Mululwani for Deputy Chairman, Irene Elias for Treasurer, Letshwanetse Balemoge for Vice Treasurer, Galefele Maokeng for Secretary, and Ikopanyeng Gabela for Vice Secretary.