Field of death

Murdered granny's remains found in her field... but is there a serial killer at large?

On 12th January, Garebaitse Gaofitlhelwe was found tied-up in a pit latrine in Nshakazhogwe village.

It was believed the 71-year-old was strangled, killed for his tandabala money, his corpse then hidden away atop the traditional toilet, where it remained for two days.

Although suspicion fell on a drifter in the area, no arrests were made.

17 days later, and 40km away in Tutume, the police have another dead body on their hands.

On Sunday morning, three days after she was last seen alive, 72-y...