BDP to welcome over 1000 new members

*Massive recruitment drive in Tswapong region

The Botswana Democratic Party’s massive recruitment drive will see the party welcoming more than 1000 new members in its fold in the coming weeks in Mookane village.

Speaking during a press conference in Mahalapye on Thursday, the BDP Women’s Wing Chairperson, Peggy Serame said that they will welcome the new members mainly from the Tswapong region in the coming weeks.

Emphasising the importance of unity and solidarity within the party, Serame who is also the Minister of Finance said that it is important to welcome new members with open arms, even those who may have left the party to join the opposition.

“This inclusivity is essential for building a strong and united front as the party moves forward,” Serame said.

“By welcoming new members, the party is demonstrating its willingness to work together towards a common goal,” she said.

Amongst those welcomed into the party yesterday was former Member of Parliament for Mahalapye East, Yandani Boko’ s mother Gertrude Boko who told members of the press that she was retracing her steps back to the BDP’ having left it to support her son who was a member of Botswana National Front (BNF) before resigning from his position and politics on 7th March.