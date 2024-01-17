Rape suspect claims victim seduced him

The arraignment of a 35-year-old man from Kubung village took an unexpected turn when he told Molepolole Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi, that the victim had lured him into sex.

During the proceedings, the accused, Temogo Sholo, demonstrated with his finger, stating, “The woman was enticing me to make love to her. My manhood erected, and I had consensual intercourse with her.”

Sholo confidently asserted that the 39-year-old victim had been his girlfriend for almost four years.

“I love her so much. She was accompanied by other men while we were at the entertainment, and she told me that the men were going to beat me up, and they finally did assault me,” said Sholo.

However, it is alleged that the complainant and the accused had ended their relationship just two days before the reported offense on Christmas Day.

On December 27th, the victim reported to Thamaga police, claiming that, while on her way home from entertainment, she encountered Sholo, who assaulted her for no apparent reason before dragging her to his place and raping her.

The prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ogone Motsholathebe, requested Sholo’s remand, seeking additional time for investigation and the recording of statements from witnesses.

He emphasized that Sholo and the victim reside in the same ward, posing a risk of interference with the ongoing investigation.

While remanding the accused in custody, Principal Magistrate Setshedi reminded the police of the importance of thorough investigation before bringing cases to court.

Sholo is scheduled for mention on January 16th, 2024.