Soldiers questioned over boss's leaked sex tape

Five soldiers stationed at the 221 Infantry Battalion in Selebi Phikwe are being investigated in connection with a leaked sex tape of a Sergeant in the Botswana Defence Force Camp.

The 1.47 minutes clip making rounds shows the high ranking married officer (names withheld) having unprotected sex with an unidentified woman.

According to a reliable source, the unfortunate Sergeant had earlier that week left his phone in the care of his subordinates with a simple command that they should install a GPS app on it.

"It appears that on fidd...