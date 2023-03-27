BDF deploys 4th batch to Mozambique

Defense and Security Minister, Kagiso Mmusi, says a total of 1 338 Botswana Defense Force soldiers have served in Mozambique since the beginning of their participation in SAMIM in 2021.

He told Parliament that the fourth contingent of 362 soldiers was recently sent to CABO DELGADO Province in Mozambique for the peacekeeping mission where six soldiers have since lost their lives under different circumstances.

“To date, great strides have been made to bring the area back to normalcy following a prolonged period of Islamist insurgency against the Government and the people of Mozambique. On ...